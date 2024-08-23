Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.04) – $0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-4.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.900 EPS.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.10.

M opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 514.83 and a beta of 2.18.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $457,827.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 24,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $457,827.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,598,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 18,981 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $359,879.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,265 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,464 shares of company stock valued at $824,081. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

