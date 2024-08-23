MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.17.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAG shares. Ventum Cap Mkts cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.25 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

MAG Silver stock opened at C$18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 28.03 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$19.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Justin Turcotte sold 4,208 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$72,446.61. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

