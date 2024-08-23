Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

