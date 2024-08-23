Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,705,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $329,572,000. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %
AMZN stock opened at $176.13 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,059,152 shares of company stock worth $1,212,453,840 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
