Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 125,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 173,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Marathon Gold Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59.
About Marathon Gold
Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
