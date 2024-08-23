Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 80,650 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,604 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 19,388,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $468,428,000 after buying an additional 3,795,020 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after buying an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 323.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,369,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,801,000 after buying an additional 1,046,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 560.4% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,003,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after buying an additional 851,443 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial cut Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

