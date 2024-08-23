Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.46.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Marchex had a negative net margin of 13.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its position in Marchex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MCHX Free Report ) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Marchex accounts for 1.5% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned 0.92% of Marchex worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

