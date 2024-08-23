Marest Capital LLC Acquires 101 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marest Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.0% of Marest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marest Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $55,033,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 179,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,237,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,478,000 after purchasing an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.55. The stock had a trading volume of 504,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,099,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

