Mark A. Shaffer Sells 13,314 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) VP Mark A. Shaffer sold 13,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $300,363.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liquidity Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Liquidity Services stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $657.50 million, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.35. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.99 and a 1-year high of $22.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.61 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 18.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LQDT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,821,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,875,000 after purchasing an additional 52,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 777,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 63,571 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 15.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 68,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

