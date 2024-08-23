Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,525,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,147,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,793,000 after purchasing an additional 934,304 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,697,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 557.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after buying an additional 420,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,022,000. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $224.12 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.75 and a fifty-two week high of $260.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.93. The firm has a market cap of $64.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

