Marriott International (MAR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR):

8/13/2024 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $267.00 to $244.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $263.00 to $254.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Marriott International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $222.00 to $216.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2024 – Marriott International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $238.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2024 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $255.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Marriott International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $251.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $224.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.75 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Marriott International by 131.1% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

