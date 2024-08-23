Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $225.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.22. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $227.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

