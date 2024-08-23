Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE: MLM) in the last few weeks:

8/20/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $630.00 to $615.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/12/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $658.00 to $646.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $650.00 to $610.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $700.00 to $670.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $660.00 to $665.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $696.00 to $658.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $710.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2024 – Martin Marietta Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $650.00 to $630.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $542.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $389.90 and a 1 year high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $548.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $570.09.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 32,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 19,620 shares during the period. Finally, Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

