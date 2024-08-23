Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $44,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $346.87 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $353.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

