Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 3,600 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total transaction of $1,239,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $44,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $346.87 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $353.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
