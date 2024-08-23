Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
