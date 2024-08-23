Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of Mastech Digital stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

About Mastech Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastech Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Articles

