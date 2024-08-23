Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47.

Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 866,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,797,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mastech Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastech Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

