Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHH opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04. Mastech Digital has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.47.
Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.10 million. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital Company Profile
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.