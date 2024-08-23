Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

Get Mattel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAT

Mattel Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Mattel has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $22.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 20,152.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940,943 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,256,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the second quarter worth approximately $32,559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mattel by 34.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Mattel by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,386,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,018 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.