McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $105.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $95.71 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.19.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

