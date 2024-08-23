McKesson (NYSE:MCK) PT Raised to $661.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $656.00 to $661.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.29.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $560.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.87. McKesson has a 52 week low of $404.72 and a 52 week high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,257 shares of company stock worth $11,192,946. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $3,507,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

