Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Medallion Bank (NASDAQ:MBNKP – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. 81 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Medallion Bank, an industrial bank, originates consumer loans, raises deposits, and conducts other banking activities in the United States. It provides consumer loans to purchase recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers. The company also offers financing for windows, siding, and roof replacement; and swimming pool and other home improvement projects, as well as provides loan origination services.

