Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of MDP opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$2.80 and a one year high of C$9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
