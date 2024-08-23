Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MDP opened at C$7.75 on Thursday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$2.80 and a one year high of C$9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$148.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.