MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies (NYSE:MRM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.42. 10,628 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 299% from the average session volume of 2,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.09.

About MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in three segments: Relaxation Salon, Digital Preventative Healthcare, and Luxury Beauty. The Relaxation Salon segment owns and franchises relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

