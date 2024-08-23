Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 106.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 107,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwind Capital raised its stake in Medpace by 800.1% during the second quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,886,000 after purchasing an additional 338,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Activity at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 5,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.49, for a total transaction of $2,252,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,909,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $386.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.00. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.