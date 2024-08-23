Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $105.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Medtronic traded as high as $89.24 and last traded at $87.78, with a volume of 4112846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.54.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.54.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medtronic

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

