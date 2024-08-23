MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $2,250.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,063.75.

MELI stock opened at $1,988.83 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,141.04 and a twelve month high of $2,029.99. The company has a market cap of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 88.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,724.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,639.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MELI. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in MercadoLibre by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

