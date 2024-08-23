Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Down 15.2%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 201,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 236,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercantile Ports & Logistics

In other Mercantile Ports & Logistics news, insider Jeremy Allen sold 80,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03), for a total transaction of £1,600.96 ($2,080.25). 55.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. The company developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek. It also provides port operation services, including cargo handling, storage, other ancillary port, and logistics services.

