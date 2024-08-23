Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Merriman Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MERR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Merriman shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Merriman Trading Down 100.0 %
Merriman Company Profile
Merriman Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Merriman Capital, Inc, provides capital market advisory and research, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's investment banking services include corporate financing services, such as initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and private placements services; and strategic advisory services comprise transaction-specific advice regarding mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and privatizations, as well as general strategic advice.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Merriman
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Merriman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merriman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.