MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 219.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,699,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,911,000 after buying an additional 518,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 378,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MGE Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGE Energy stock opened at $85.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.38. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.70.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.29). MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. Equities analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.51%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

