Michael David Braner Purchases 59,179 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Braner purchased 59,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $831,464.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,788,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,131,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael David Braner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael David Braner bought 64,304 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $888,038.24.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $259.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APEI. Barrington Research lowered their price target on American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in American Public Education by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

