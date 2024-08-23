Michael David Braner Purchases 59,179 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) Director Michael David Braner purchased 59,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $831,464.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,788,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,131,066.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Michael David Braner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael David Braner bought 64,304 shares of American Public Education stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $888,038.24.
American Public Education Stock Performance
Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.11. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $259.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in American Public Education by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.
