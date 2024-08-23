Michael Strober Sells 1,076 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Strober sold 1,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $180,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NXST stock opened at $167.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.78. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Granite Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NXST. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.67.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

