Michael W. Wallace Sells 25,000 Shares of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,082. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Spok Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPOK opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%.

Spok Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Spok

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOK. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the 1st quarter valued at $3,759,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spok by 58.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 119,102 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the first quarter worth about $1,868,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Articles

