Michelle Zatlyn Sells 25,640 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $2,100,172.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,741,218.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,117 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $2,940,697.58.
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $2,186,579.20.
- On Monday, July 1st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 102,580 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total transaction of $8,464,901.60.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $1,006,498.20.
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $994,062.80.
Cloudflare Trading Down 2.1 %
Cloudflare stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.17 and a beta of 1.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on NET. Mizuho upped their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudflare by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,419,000 after buying an additional 2,575,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after acquiring an additional 412,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after acquiring an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $221,858,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
