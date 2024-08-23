Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 128.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,666,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,396,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,815 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,748,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,681,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,154 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,927,263,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after buying an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total value of $924,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $95,015,134.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $115.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $157.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

