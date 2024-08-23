Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Susquehanna

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.52.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $104.26 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $62.63 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,174 shares of company stock worth $8,635,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Micron Technology by 30.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 253,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,311,000 after buying an additional 59,707 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $719,000. LHM Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after buying an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

