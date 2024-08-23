Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.16 and last traded at $106.20. Approximately 4,902,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 21,311,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.52.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.39%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.14, for a total transaction of $924,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,015,134.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,174 shares of company stock valued at $8,635,073 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. LHM Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. LHM Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

