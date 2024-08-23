Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.0% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. BetterWealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 5,095 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 4,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,268,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $415.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $435.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.62.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Microsoft from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.72.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total value of $134,145.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,686,433. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

