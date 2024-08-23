Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $144.00.

8/7/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $144.00 to $151.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $154.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $148.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/2/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $131.00 to $140.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Mid-America Apartment Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $148.00 to $156.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $154.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.58. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.56 and a 52 week high of $155.22. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

