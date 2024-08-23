Mike Rose Acquires 5,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$307,945.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$60.56 per share, with a total value of C$302,778.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$62.88 per share, with a total value of C$314,392.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.10 per share, with a total value of C$165,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$66.43 per share, with a total value of C$166,064.50.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

TSE TOU opened at C$62.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$62.52. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$53.45 and a 52-week high of C$74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOU

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.