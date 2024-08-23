Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 22.75, a current ratio of 22.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $3.52.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. BML Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 606,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 163,793 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 2,340,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

