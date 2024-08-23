Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Rodman & Renshaw

Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

MIST stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 22.75 and a current ratio of 22.75. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 606,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 163,793 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 2,340,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

