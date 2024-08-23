Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
MLSS stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.11. The firm has a market cap of $77.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.88.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
