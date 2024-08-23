Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIGO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth $1,216,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 45,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 17,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Millicom International Cellular has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.