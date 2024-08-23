Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NERV stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences



Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

