MINISO Group (MNSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MINISO Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of MINISO Group stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.18. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

