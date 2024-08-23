Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, Sells 563,438 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Stock

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,474,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,503,805.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 223.26%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,148,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after buying an additional 83,192 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,183,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,130,000 after purchasing an additional 234,536 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,645 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLYM shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

