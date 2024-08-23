Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Approximately 1,141,337 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 773,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.31. The stock has a market cap of £16.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -580.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, corundum, graphite, gold ores, and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license located in southeast Malawi.

