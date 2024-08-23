Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Stock Price Up 16.8%

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 69.20 ($0.90) and last traded at GBX 67.80 ($0.88). 5,892,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 2,082,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.05 ($0.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mobico Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £435.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Mobico Group Plc engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, Canada, France, and Portugal. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases vehicles. The company also provides student transportation, urban bus, regional/long haul coach, rail, and charter and other services; transit and scheduled coach services; and private hire and commuter coach travel services.

