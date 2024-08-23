Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $378.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Baird R W raised Molina Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,583.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 516.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $15,139,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock opened at $344.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.73 and a 200 day moving average of $349.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $282.96 and a 52 week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.65 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.