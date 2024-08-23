Mondelez International, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Mondelez International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Mondelez International’s current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $70.83 on Thursday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.39. The company has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

