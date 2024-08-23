MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.74.

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of MDB opened at $246.61 on Friday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,408.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,140,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,341,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 155.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

